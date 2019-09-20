Grace (Weinberg) Weil, 1928-2019, the daughter of Albert and Esther (Glick) Weinberg, was born in Pittsburgh, Penn., where she received her formal education. She graduated with honors from Taylor Allderdice High School, entered the University of Pittsburgh and received a BA. Upon graduation, she received a Fellowship for tuition and living expenses to the University of Pittsburgh-School of Social Work graduate school, where she received her MSW degree in medical and psychiatric social work. She was employed by Montefiore Hospital, and upon her leaving in 1960 she had achieved the position as a consultant to the supervisors in the Psychiatric department. In 1987, she received a diploma as a Diplomate In Clinical Social Work by the National Association of Social Workers.

In 1953, Grace married Jacques (“Jack”) H. Weil of Pittsburgh, son of Harold and Cecilia (Goldman) Weil. Jack’s career endeavors spanned from being a successful advertising executive to being a successful television producer in the early days of television, when Pittsburgh was the Hollywood of the time.

Due to their love of antiques, Jack and Grace moved to Marblehead and opened the Jacques H. Weil Antiques shop specializing in early American pewter, which expanded in scope over the years to include many historically significant items. Their collection is scheduled to be professionally auctioned this fall.

During the late ’70s, Grace volunteered her time at the Marblehead Counseling Center as a social worker. Following Jack’s death in 1983, Mrs. Weil continued the antique business and also worked as a social worker for the Beverly Counseling Center, where she specialized in working with the aged population.

In 1997, Mrs. Weil became legally blind and had to discontinue her antique business and her social work activities, as well as her involvement with The Explorers, a learning organization in conjunction with Salem State College (now University).

Mrs. Weil is survived by her loving children Laurie Weil of Homestead, Fla., Evan Weil and his wife Michelle of Ashland, and her grandson, Dane Lindenmuth of Billerica. She is also survived by very close cousins Dr. Bernard and Beverly Wolfson of Pittsburgh, Penn., Mrs. Bernard (Erma) Caplan of Pikesville, Md., Mr. Paul and Meryl Torin of Sarasota, Fla., and Ms. Rhoda Minda Sherman of Laurel, Md.

Mrs. Weil will be interred next to her husband at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead, in a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Care Dimensions, Perkins School for the Blind, or to a charity of your choice. (Berube & Sons, Salem)