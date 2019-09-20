Max London, of Swampscott, entered into rest on September 19, 2019, at the age of 97.

Beloved husband of Freda (Levine) London. Devoted father of Barry London, Gerald (Diann) London, and Diane (Randy) Haskins. Cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The loving brother of the late Walter London. Dear son of the late Joseph and Bertha London.

A graveside service for Max will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., in Shirat Hayam Cemetery (Temple Israel Section), Lowell St., Peabody. Shiva will be held following interment at The Crown Pointe Clubhouse, 400 Paradise Road, Swampscott until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Chelsea Jewish Life, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960; to Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452; or to the charity of one’s choice. The staff at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem had the honor of caring for Max and his family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.