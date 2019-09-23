Kenneth A. Newburg, 77 – late of Salem. Died on September 20, 2019.

Son of the late Irving Newburg and Helen Sherman. The loving brother of the late Ronald Newburg and his wife Elaine. Devoted uncle of Julie Newburg and her husband Bruce Cohen, Stephen Newburg, and Richard Newburg and his wife Day. Beloved great-uncle of Sarah and Hannah Cohen, Maia, Owen, and Sadie Newburg.

Kenneth grew up in Lynn and attended Lynn English and graduated from Boston University. He cherished his time spent with family and friends celebrating life. Uncle Kenny brought unconditional love, joy, and warmth to all who knew him.

A funeral service for Kenneth was held on September 23 at the Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lakeshore Road, Lynn. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA). (Stanetsky-Hymanson)