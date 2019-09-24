Lillian (Lebowitz) Kallman, 90, formerly of Peabody, passed away at her home in Manalapan, Fla., on September 19, 2019, where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law.

She was a loving and giving daughter of Sylvia and Isadore Lebowitz, a devoted wife of Sidney Kallman (predeceased) for 64 years, and a wonderful mother to Wayne Kallman (predeceased) (Tammy), Este Sylvetsky (Sam), and Rhonda Kallman (Matt). She was so proud of her amazing “Great Eight” grandchildren: Matthew Kallman, Benjamin Kallman, Allison Sylvetsky, Jonathan Sylvetsky, Stacey Sylvetsky, Callie Shanley, Alexander Shanley, and Courtney Shanley. She also leaves behind her sister Ruth Roth of Cherry Hill, N.J., her sister-in-law Rhoda Krivelow of Peabody, six nephews, and a niece.

Lillian loved life and was always hopeful and optimistic. She truly cared about others’ lives and was fortunate to spend time with those who meant the most.

She was ambitious at home; in her younger days, she loved her work at RH Whites Department Store, Lynn Hebrew School, Beacon Carpets, and Chamberlain Jr. College, while effortlessly juggling three kids. She enjoyed shopping, decorating, traveling, and catching up with her many close friends over the years. She was one of a kind and will be sorely missed by many!

Funeral services were held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Brookline on September 22. Burial followed at Lawrence Avenue Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Donations in Lillian’s memory can be made to American Diabetes Association or Hadassah.