It’s the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The Days of Awe have arrived. Here at the Journal, we have high hopes for the coming year. Our goal is to serve each and every Jew in Greater Boston, and at this time of year we’re asking ourselves how we can provide the best paper that can link the Jewish community.

On these pages, you will find stories about your neighbors, relatives, artists, synagogues, Israel, Torah, and Jewish institutions such as JCCs, day schools and charities. We endeavor to be a one-stop publication of all things Jewish. Pick up the Journal, and if you’re interested, you can find a synagogue for prayer, a rabbi to contact, a Jewish school or camp for your child, a program to attend; an essay that will transport you to another time and place. Maybe after reading a story about Israel, you’ll be moved to make that long-planned visit to Jerusalem or Tel Aviv. Or closer to home, after reading about a neighbor or a friend, you’ll feel the urge to pick up the phone or pay a personal visit.

For 42 years this paper has survived on the goodwill of advertisers, and aid from Jewish charities such as the Combined Jewish Philanthropies. We are also dependent on your contributions. With just one-third of all Jews affiliating with traditional institutions, a free Jewish community newspaper is needed more than ever. In simple terms, that means that the Jewish Journal – which is mailed at no charge to subscribers every other week – is the only Jewish content that regularly reaches the homes of thousands of Greater Boston Jews.

Journalism is a labor-intensive profession, and the reporting and printing of facts cannot be automated. While the paper is free, the actual cost of an annual subscription is $42.92. Please consider becoming a volunteer subscriber. We can’t do this alone, and our future rests on generous contributions and support from our readers – and we are determined to find a way to keep the paper free so all Jews, regardless of income, can receive the Journal. As we turn to the New Year, we have great hopes for our publication. Please join us so we can continue

to link this diverse and dynamic Jewish community.