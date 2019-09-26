A Sharon temple and a Tufts University student are the latest victims of a wave of anti-Semitism in Greater Boston.

Last Friday night, Sharon police arrived at Temple Sinai to investigate markings in its garden that resembled swastikas.

“Upon arrival Police observed a suspicious marking near the front entrance of the temple. The suspicious marking appeared to have been made by a liquid. There were two other suspicious markings in the mulch bed,” Sharon police wrote on Twitter.

Also, last week, a swastika was attached to a student’s door at Tufts, according to Tufts President Anthony Monaco. The student found the marking at his residence hall on the Medford/Somerville campus.

“I condemn this cowardly act of hatred and ignorance. It is a direct attack on our Jewish community and an affront to our values as an institution,” Monaco said in an email.

The incident is being investigated by the Tufts University Police Department and the school’s Office of Equal Oppor­tunity.

“Any member of our community who is found to be responsible will face disciplinary sanctions consistent with our University policies against discrimination, bias, and hate,” Monaco’s said.

In a statement, Avi D. Gordon, executive director of Alums for Campus Fairness at Tufts University, called for a “swift and transparent investigation” of the incident. “Alums for Campus Fairness at Tufts University (ACF-Tufts) is outraged by the recent anti-Semitic incident at our alma mater, in which a Jewish student found a swastika affixed to their door. ACF-Tufts will not stand by as Jewish students at our alma mater are targeted in their own homes,” he said.

Earlier this year, dozens of anti-Semitic flyers featuring pigs with guns emblazoned with the words “Israeli Apartheid Forces” were found at Tufts University Hillel.