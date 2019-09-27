Charles P. Levine, 99 – late of Swampscott, formerly of Marblehead. Died on September 24, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Faylyn (Morris) Levine. Devoted father of Dayle and Leonard Spiewak of Marblehead and Ellen McSwiggin of Marblehead. Cherished grandfather of Evyn Spiewak, Michael McSwiggin, and Adam McSwiggin. The loving brother of Evelyn Harmon and the late David Levine. Dear son of the late Morris and Ida (Baer) Levine.

Charles was born in Chelsea and moved to Marblehead with his family in the early 1950s. Charles and his wife wintered in Del Ray Beach, Fla., for over 25 years. Charles was a World War II veteran and the co-owner of Benjamin Motor Express Inc. Later, Charles and his brother owned and operated K&L Sales. Charles was a member of Temple Israel and Congregation Shirat Hayam for over 50 years.

A graveside funeral service for Charles was held on September 27 at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)