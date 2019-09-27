Gertrude Beatrice Beam, 97 – late of Brookline and Needham. Passed away after a lengthy illness, on September 24, 2019. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her as a neighbor, friend, aunt, cousin, sister, and daughter.

She is survived by her son Barry Scott, her grandsons Jeff and Greg Scott, and her great-grandsons Grayson, Griffin and Gabriel. She was predeceased by her father Morris and Rebecca Bloom, and her sisters Rhoda Lusicone, Alice Feldman, Tillie, Anna, and her brother Michael.

Graveside service was held on September 26 at the Rabbi Issac Elchonon Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. Donations may be made in her name to any charity of your choice. (Torf)