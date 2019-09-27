Morris Kaminsky, 102 – late of Lynn. Died on September 18, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Sheindle Povolotsky. Devoted father of Isak Kaminsky and his wife Mila, and Naum Kaminsky and his wife Nelya. Cherished grandfather of Gene Kaminsky, Natalie Kaminsky, and Ilya Kaminsky. Treasured great-grandfather of six. Morris was the youngest of six children, the loving brother of the late Rosa Kaminsky, the late Genya Kaminsky, the late Sima Kaminsky, the late Ilya Kaminsky, and the late Bronya Kaminsky. Dear son of the late Isak Kaminsky and Ethel Polonsky.

A funeral service for Morris was held on September 22 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn.