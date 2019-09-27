Ruth (Grab) Levine, of Peabody and Coral Springs, Fla., died on September 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Born in 1945 in Russia to Holocaust survivors, her late parents Malka and Jacob Grab of Peabody. Ruth was the devoted wife of the late Michael Levine and the loving mother of the late Cheri (Levine) Brown. She is survived by her dedicated son Scott Levine of Peabody and Coral Springs, Fla. She is also survived by her brothers Stanley Grab and his wife Sharon of Sparks, Nev., Ted Grab and his wife Barbara of Swampscott, and her caring sister Rosie (Grab) Krispin of Coral Springs, Fla. She will be missed by her grandson Jacob Brown of Danvers and now of Coral Springs, Fla. Ruth is missed by many nieces and nephews: Jessica and her husband David DiCristina of Plantation, Fla., Jenna and her husband Leonard Kaminski of West Greenwich, R.I., Joshua and his wife Michelle Grab of Hingham, and Emily and Kirk Talley of Coral Springs, Fla. She will be dearly missed by several great-nieces and nephews, known to them as BB: McKenzie Talley, Carter Talley, Gabriel DiCristina, and Ella DiCristina.

Ruth was inspired by Congregation Sons of Israel, Park and Spring Streets, Peabody, MA 01960. Any contribution in her name would be appreciated by her family.