Frances “Fay” Castleman, 102 – late of Peabody, formerly of Swampscott. Died on October 1, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Castleman. Devoted mother of Rosanne Hamblet and her husband Dwight, Marc Castleman and his wife Karen, and Harry Castleman and his partner Laura Driemeyer. Cherished grandmother of Scott Hamblet (Lisa), Jesse Castleman (Alyssa), Tara Kevin (Shelli), Matthew Kevin (Stephanie), and Claire Castleman. Treasured great-grandmother of Brian, Brendon and Tommy Hamblet, Charlie Castleman, and Conor and Bryce Kevin. The loving sister of Robert Gilberg and the late Ida Spitzer. Dear daughter of the late Samuel and Esther (Germain) Gilberg.

Fay grew up in Lynn, graduated from Lynn Classical High School, and raised her family in Swampscott. She was a longtime member of Temple Beth El and contributed her time to many different committees at the Temple, including the Sisterhood. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah. Fay excelled at bridge and golf and was a long time member of the Kernwood Country Club. She was always surrounded by a vast circle of friends and family. Fay was stylish and youthful to the end.

A funeral service for Fay will be held on Friday, October 4, at 1:00 p.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment to follow at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Beth El Section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

Shiva will be held at The Brudnick Center, Great Room, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, following services, on Friday, October 4 from 3-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Fay’s memory to Legacy at Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)