Barbara (Rubin) Fermon, 92 – late of Swampscott and Marblehead. Died on October 2, 2019.

Wife of the late Robert (Ruby) Fermon, with whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Loving mother of Lois Seligman and her husband Howard, Jeffrey Fermon and his wife Wendy, and Sheri Jessell and her husband Mark. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Fermon, Elizabeth Fermon and her husband John Gumkowski, Robert Jessell, and the late and much loved Daniel Jessell. Devoted companion to Harold Blass.

A graveside service will be private. Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)