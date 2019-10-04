Sidney Zane, 99 – late of Whippany, N.J., formerly of Cambridge, Revere, and Delray Beach, Fla. Died on Sept 29, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Thelma (Levy) Zane. Devoted father of Roberta Forman (Jeffrey) of Holliston, and Linda Haan (Rick) of Palm City, Fla. Cherished grandfather of Neil and Edward Forman, and Justin, Aaron, and Michelle Haan. Sidney also had four great-grandchildren. His late siblings included Ernest Zane, Saul Zang, and Molly Presser. He was the son of the late Max and Fannie (Scheer) Zang.

A funeral service for Sidney will be held on Sunday, October 6 at 10 a.m. at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at the American Austrian Cemetery, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.