Mark H. Simons, 64 – late of Wakefield. Died on October 5, 2019.

Beloved husband of Beth Simons. Devoted father of Craig Simons and his wife Stephanie Tover of Austin, Texas, Stephanie Simons of Wakefield, William Davison and his wife Sarah of Waltham, Rebecca Bell and her husband James of Upper Saddle River, N.J., and Tim Davison and his wife Courtney of Waltham. Cherished grandfather of Camila Simons, Landry Bell, and Lucas Bell. The loving brother of Debbie Goldstein. Dear son of Chester “Chet” Simons and the late Joan Simons.

A funeral service for Mark will be held on Thursday, October 10 at 1:00 p.m., at Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell St., Peabody. Interment will follow at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Shiva will be held at Temple Tiferet Shalom following interment until 9 p.m., on October 10. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Joan Simons Memorial Fund at Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)