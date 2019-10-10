CHELSEA – On Sunday, over 1,000 people came to Admiral’s Hill for the 11th Annual ALS & MS Walk for Living.

Emceed by KISS 108’s Matt Siegel, the two-mile walk brought residents, families, friends and community supporters together.

Donations are still coming in; to date this year’s event has raised over $125K and over $2 million since its start. One hundred percent of the funds raised from Walk will go directly to the care of the residents.

The Leonard Florence Center for Living, operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, enables its residents, many of whom are completely immobilized, to control lights, turn on the TV, call for the elevator, open doors, and raise window shades, all with help of a computer and sensor that tracks head and eye movements for instruction. The Leonard Florence Center for Living is the country’s first urban model Green House skilled nursing facility and cares for more individuals with ALS than any place else in the world.