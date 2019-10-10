Cohen Camps

Camps Pembroke, Tel Noar and Tevya offer glorious summers for campers ages 7 through 16. Overnight summer camp gives kids skills, confidence, extraordinary friendships, and Jewish communities to call “home” their whole lives. For 85 years, Camp Pembroke, Camp Tel Noar and Camp Tevya – the three family-run Cohen Camps – have welcomed young people and their families. We look forward to welcoming you!

Just like our campers, each Cohen Camp shines with its own personality. Let us help you choose: Camp Pembroke (Pembroke, Mass.) is a special sisterhood just for girls, adept at nurturing girls’ strength and identity. Camp Tel Noar (Hampstead, N.H.) is our smaller co-ed camp, full of warmth and laid-back laughter. Camp Tevya (Brookline, N.H.) is our larger co-ed camp, full of energy and spirit.

At every Cohen Camp, kids live all the magic of summer: bunk bonding; water, field, and court sports; arts, dance, and theatre; and LOTS of singing and fun! Connecting with each other, we share and celebrate our values, traditions and love of Israel, while appreciating each person as an individual. Parents say their children “feel strong,” like they “belong to something,” and “come home more confident, having made lifelong friends, growing “Jewishly,” and becoming proud of who they are.”

The Cohen Camps are pluralist, kosher, nonprofit, and ACA accredited. All are within an hour’s drive of Boston. We host tours all year. First-time camper grants are standard. Sibling discounts and generous financial aid are available, too.

Learn more. Call 781-489-2070 or visit cohencamps.org to let us help you choose. Explore each camp at camppembroke.org, camp­telnoar.org, and camptevya.org.

Camp Jori

Camp JORI, located on 75 pristine acres in Wakefield, R.I., is a co-ed Jewish overnight camp for children in grades K-10. Our comprehensive program of sports, arts, adventure and special activities is enhanced by our Jewish and Israeli culture and our strong sense of “TACEO”– Taking Care of Each Other. Whether your child is a full season camper or is trying camp for the first time, we offer a wide variety of session options. Our Jump Into JORI weekend program is perfect for those who want to get a taste of overnight camp. Summer days here are action-packed and an incredible value!

Camp JORI is located at 1065 Wordens Pond Road, Wakefield, R.I. Call 401-783-7000, visit campjori.com, or email kara@campjori.com.

Epstein Hillel School

Epstein Hillel School (EHS), an independent Jewish day school in Marblehead, Mass., offers an innovative and challenging dual-language educational experience that fosters critical thinking, curiosity, and creativity for students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Our teachers recognize and challenge students’ strengths, while developing their natural curiosity to help them reach their full potential.

EHS graduates are known for their academic achievement, confidence, intellect, and sound moral compass. For 65 years, EHS students have been heading out into the world with a love of learning and a desire to affect change. Year after year, our graduates report that attending EHS made a lifelong impact – educationally, professionally, and personally.

EHS is located at Six Community Road, Marblehead. For more information visit epsteinhillel.org or call 781-639-2880.

Prometheus Tutors

Knowledge, Skills, Reasoning

Since 2008, Prometheus Tutors has been the North Shore’s premiere test prep, academic tutoring, and college counseling center. Founded by Neil Bernstein, Ph.D., Prometheus Tutors uses a unique methodology in standardized test preparation to turn young college hopefuls into test-taking warriors.

Either at our tutoring center in Danvers or at your home, our experienced tutors teach a range of academic subjects, from the middle school through Advanced Placement (AP) levels. Prometheus’ tutors have a proven track record of helping students improve their grades and attain scholastic goals. We also offer diagnostic testing, summer programs, online courses, and more, to help your student achieve academic success.

Double the Average Test Prep Score Gains

When it comes to the SATs, while most nationwide franchises average around a 40 point per-section gain, Prometheus Tutors’ student see, on average, a 95 point gain. Students who are willing to work hard and embrace Prometheus’ strategies are in a position to dramatically increase their standardized test scores. It’s that simple.

Prometheus Tutors achieves similar results with SSAT/ISEE/HSPT, ACT, and Graduate School Exam students. How? Prometheus provides students with the most innovative, creative and successful test preparation regimen, taught by Prometheus’ professional instructors. The results speak for themselves. No one does test prep better than Prometheus.

Prometheus Tutors is located at 10 Liberty St., Danvers. Call 978-922-5540 or visit prometheustutors.com.

St. John’s Prep

In small classes led by dynamic and caring teachers, students at St. John’s Prep go for the deeper understanding – of themselves and the world.

Every experience and every interaction, in the classroom and beyond, is an opportunity for boys in grades 6 through 12 to grow and discover all they are capable of being and doing.

The practice of wellness infuses all aspects of school life because St. John’s believes that wellness engages the mind, strengthens the body, and energizes the spirit. You see it in courses from ethics and neuroscience to robotics and playwriting, where students learn to innovate, collaborate, and think across disciplines. And you see it after school, when the campus is alive with opportunities for students to learn and lead.

The five core values fundamental to the Prep experience – compassion, humility, simplicity, trust, and zeal – help every young man find the good within and carry it with him in every endeavor.

Tuition assistance is available. St. John’s is an inclusive, Catholic, Xaverian Brothers Sponsored School.

To learn more, families are invited to our Middle School Admission Open House on Sunday, Oct. 20, and our High School Admission Open House on Saturday, Nov. 16. Register at stjohnsprep.org/visit or call 978-624-1301.

Tower School

Tower School is a community of purposeful educators. Our forward-looking curriculum blends traditional and progressive methods to instill much of what this young generation will need to find fulfillment and success in their future: deep knowledge of academic subjects, critical and ethical thinking, flexibility and discernment in how to find information and create knowledge, community engagement and joyful curiosity.

Tower graduates possess the skills for academic and personal achievement in secondary school and in life. Our teachers, classrooms, studios, labs, playing fields and surrounding campus help students become self-motivated, articulate, collaborative and kind. We inspire children and early adolescents to develop the foundation of character and confidence.

FALL 2019 EVENTS:

• Guest Speaker: Financial Planning for Independent School Education: Oct. 17, 6:30-8:00 p.m.

• Fall Festival: Oct. 19, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

• Curriculum Showcase & Open House featuring grades 4-8: Nov. 7, 2019, 6:30-8:00 p.m.

• Curriculum Showcase & Open House featuring Pre-K & K: Nov. 13, 2019, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Our full calendar of admission events is available at www.towerschool.org/visit. Inquire about our extended day program, bus transportation, scholarship and tuition assistance.

Visit us online at towerschool.org, and at our Marblehead campus at 75 West Shore Drive, Marblehead. Call 781-631-5800.