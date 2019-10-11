Burton Greenspan, 89. Died on October 7, 2019. A 62-year resident of Marblehead, he was born in Malden, son of the late Hyman and Jennie Greenspan.

Devoted husband of Evelyn (Chipman) Greenspan. Fabulous father of Jody Greenspan. Loving brother of the late Ida Baseman and Beatrice Strasnick. Dear brother-in-law of David and Rona Chipman and the late Muriel and Richard Kardonsky. Burton will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Services will be held at the Chapel of Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody, on Friday, October 11 at 12 noon. Condolence calls may be made on Sunday at the home Amy and Ed Weinberg, Canton from 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expression of sympathy be made to Smith Fund c/o Smith College Gift Accounting, 23 Elm St., Northampton, MA 01063, or National Kidney Foundation, 209 West Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. (Goldman)