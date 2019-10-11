Edward M. Caplan, 78, of Swampscott, entered eternal rest on October 11, 2019.

Devoted husband of Diana (Germain). Beloved father of Andrew and his wife Melissa Caplan and David and his wife Ana Caplan. Adored grandfather of Lila and Louisa Caplan. Son of the late Abraham and Freida Caplan and dear brother of Erwin Caplan of blessed memory.

Ed was a controller for Polaroid, a member of the Polaroid Retiree Association, and past president of Temple Beth El (now Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott).

Ed met his true love on Fisherman’s Beach in Swampscott, Diana’s hometown, and they were inseparable for the next 57 years. They enjoyed everything together, from taking long bike rides, hosting family meals, serving their synagogue, to traveling together. He was a wonderful father who always supported his sons while giving them the freedom to grow. He loved the time he spent with his granddaughters and cherished every moment with them, including graduation ceremonies, sporting events, violin and dance recitals, vacations, just spending time together … even Disney movies.

Services will be held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott on Sunday, October 13 at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn. Condolence calls may be made at his late residence following the interment until 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott, or the Alzheimer’s Association. For directions or online condolences, visit goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.