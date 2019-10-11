Harriet E. (Klebenov) Canavan, 94, passed away on October 6, 2019 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Center in Peabody. Harriet was born in Boston on December 6, 1924 to the late Edward and Cecile Klebenov.

She was predeceased by her husband Judge Harold W. Canavan, and her brother Eugene Klebenov. She is survived by her four daughters Suzanne and her husband Alan Aymes of Boynton Beach, Fla., Edwina and her husband Kim Goodhue of Boxford, Terry Canavan and her partner Michael Crawford of Marblehead, and Cynthia Canavan and her husband Mark Chambers of Marblehead. She is also survived by her grandchildren Bradford Aymes of Boston, Hillary and her husband Travis Scott of Groveland, Geoffrey Goodhue of Jackson, N.H., Ryan Goodhue of Albuquerque, N.M., Ian Crocker of Washington, D.C., Matthew Chambers of Boston, and Jared Chambers of New York, N.Y. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Alana and Dylan Scott of Groveland. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)