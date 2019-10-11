Harriet “Pranarose” Meiss, 83 – formerly of Boston and New York. Died on October 6, 2019.

She is survived by her loving sister Barbara D’Angelo and her husband Arthur, her brother-in-law William Green, her devoted nieces and nephews Bobby D’Angelo and his wife Susan, Mark D’Angelo, David D’Angelo and his wife Stephanie, Steven D’Angelo, Susan Greeley and her husband David, and Richard Green. Sister of the late Dorothy Green. Daughter of the late Abraham Kaufman and Evelyn Kaufman. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)