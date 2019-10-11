Kathryn Jamie Adelstein – late of Winthrop. Died suddenly on October 6, 2019.

She was the loving daughter of Robert Adelstein and his partner Lanette Vaillancourt of Winthrop and Diane Adelstein of Winthrop. Dear sister of Joseph Adelstein and his wife Alana of Revere, Jake Adelstein of Winthrop, Michael Adelstein of Winthrop, and Molly Kizer and her husband Ed of Wells, Maine. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea on October 10. Interment followed in the North Russell Street Shul Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Kathryn’s memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116.