Beverly Smigel, 97, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at Brooksby Village, Peabody. Formerly of Beverly, she resided in Marblehead for 56 years.

She was the wife of the late Laurence Smigel and the mother of the late Jane Ellen Smigel. She is survived by her daughter Debra Smigel of Chestnut Hill, and her siblings Dr. Leonard Zinman of Canton, Murray Zinman of West Hartford, Conn., the late Ethel Sondik of Avon, Conn., the late Israel Zinman of New Britain, Conn., and the late Samuel Zinman of New Britain, Conn.

Beverly effected a successful balance between being a loving and devoted wife and mother with professional expertise and commitment as office manager for North Shore Cardiology, a position she held with distinction for 20 years.

She will leave a void in the hearts and minds for all who knew her and loved her for her gallantry and humanity.

Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, on October 17 at 10:00 a.m., and interment will follow at Temple Emmanuel Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)