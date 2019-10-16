Joanne (Gilman) Schreibman, late of Winthrop, formerly of Chelsea, the beloved wife of the late Melvin (Manny) B. Schreibman of Winthrop, died on October 14, 2019 after a brief illness.

Born, raised, and educated in Chelsea, she was the loving daughter of the late Maurice (Murray) and Ida Gilman and the much-loved daughter-in-law of the late Rose Schreibman.

Joanne was past president of the Shurtleff St. Sisterhood, a skilled bookkeeper, and partner with Manny in many adventures, including their lifelong love of horses. Joanne enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Joanne is survived by her son Phillip Schreibman and his wife Amy of Lexington, and her four grandchildren Brian, Helena, Matti, and Ariana. She was predeceased by her son and daughter-in-law Nathaniel and Michelle (Rosenzwaig) Schreibman, and her sister Paula Movitz, with whom she enjoyed spending winters in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Services were held at Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea on October 16. Interment in AAA Sfard Cemetery, Lynn. Contributions in Joanne’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.