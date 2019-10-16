Ruth (Harris) Kostechka, 91 – late of Salem, N.H., formerly of Chelsea and Malden. Died on October 11, 2019.

Retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service.

Devoted wife of the late John Kostechka. Beloved mother of Kenneth Kostechka, Karen and her husband George Longo, and Linda Vincent and the late Robert Kostechka. Cherished grandmother of Samantha Longo, Michael Longo, Brooke Vincent, and Blake Vincent. Dear sister of Sidney Harris, Eleanor Heller, and the late Bernard Harris.

Services were held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on October 15. Interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expression of sympathy be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or the Diabetes Society, 1980 Centre St., Boston, MA 02132.