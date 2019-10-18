Lawrence Tichnor, 99 – late of Framingham, formerly of Newton and Florida. Died on October 16, 2019.

WWII Navy Veteran and retired greeting cards manufacturer.

Devoted husband of Ann (Solomon) Tichnor. Beloved father of George Tichnor, Sarabeth Wangsness, and the late Kenneth Tichnor. Cherished grandfather of Lori Wagner, Ira Tichnor, Lisa Wangsness, Katie McCulloch. Great-grandfather of nine.

Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday, October 20 at 10:45 a.m. (Please follow signs and gather in the rear of the administration building.) Condolence calls may be made following the burial at his late residence until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expression of sympathy be made to a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)