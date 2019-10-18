Paul L. Singer, 88 – late of Beverly, formerly of Peabody. Died on October 16, 2019.

Devoted husband of Sheila (Levine). Beloved father of Julie Singer and Marcy and her husband Lee Winer. Adored grandfather of Melissa, Adam, Paula, and Lauren. Dear brother of Gerald and his wife Nancy Singer.

Services at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon on October 18. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Ste. 6, Waltham, MA 02451. (Goldman)