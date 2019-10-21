Bertha (Rudman) Miller, 100 – late of Malden. Died on October 16, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Miller. Devoted mother of Rhona Weizer and her husband Norman, and Stuart Miller and his wife Judy. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Schwartz and his wife Jill, Mark Schwartz and his wife Heidi, and Lisa Schwartz. Cherished great-grandmother of Abigail Schwartz, Talia Schwartz, Emma Schwartz, Benjamin Schwartz, Ava Hjorth, and Adam Hjorth. The loving sister of the late Hyman Rudman, Pearl Berman, and Isabelle Haven. Dear daughter of the late Sadie and Samuel Rudman.

Bertha grew up in Malden, graduated from Malden High School, and raised her family in Malden and Marblehead. She was a housewife. She was a dedicated member of the Agudas Achim Synagogue and volunteered for many years at the synagogue. She cherished her time spent with family and friends.

A funeral service for Bertha Miller will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 12:00 p.m., in Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow in Agudas Achim Cemetery, Broadway, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the America Heart Association, P.O. BOX 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.