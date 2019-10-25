Rabbi David Meyer touched my heart. Shortly after meeting him, he invited me to an Oneg Shabbat at Temple Emanuel-El. I was impressed by the singing of both Rabbi Meyer and John Nelson. The joy and warmth that they evoked was especially heartwarming.

Rabbi Meyer radiated love, and his warm smile and sense of humor made everyone feel welcome. He greeted me like a long-lost friend. I asked him if they would consider singing at a 50-year choir reunion that I was hosting at the Salem Waterfront Hotel. He said that he was sure that they could and that he would be delighted to do so.

Suffice to say, they were a big hit. The alumni and guests absolutely loved them. Shortly afterwards, I decided to join the temple. I was immediately struck by his compassion, empathy and understanding of human nature. He brought these qualities to each and every temple member.

I was about to celebrate my 80th birthday and decided to hold the party at the temple. Rabbi Meyer could not do enough to help make it a success. Both he and John sang and got things started with a bang.

He made the exquisite sanctuary available for me to bring my guests in to listen and reflect on a special song that spoke about gratitude. If this was not enough, upon learning about plans for a choir reunion next August at the temple, he said that he would sing and that he looked forward to meeting all the alumni.

His face had that same wonderful glow and that special warm smile. To me, Rabbi David Meyer is a mensch!

Ron Cohen, Swampscott