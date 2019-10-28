Gneysa Khayter, 95 – late of Salem. Died on Oct 25, 2019.

Beloved wife of Isaak Khayter. Devoted mother of Mark Khayter and Larisa Katsman. Cherished grandmother of Irina Wulf, Yelena Baskin, Leah Khayter, Meira Khayter, and Mara Khayter. Beloved great-grandmother of Darian and Aydan Wulf, and Bronson and Lilah Baskin.

She grew up in Slavuta, Ukraine, graduated from high school, and raised her family in Slavuta Ukraine. Gnesya worked in retail sales before emigrating to America. She loved to cook, and was known for her wonderful food and joy in sharing with her family and friends. She cherished her time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

A funeral service for Gnesya was held on October 27 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at Pride of Lynn Cemetery. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.