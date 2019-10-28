Julian Krane, 93 – late of Everett. Korean Conflict Navy Veteran. Died on October 22, 2019.

Devoted husband of Rena (Gordon) Krane. Beloved father of Rhoda Beyerlin, Sandra Lynch, and Cori Krane and her partner Cynthia Daniels. Dear brother of Charlotte Freedman.

Graveside services at Chelsea Chebra Kadisha Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett were held on October 24. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. (Goldman)