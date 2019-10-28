Sidney K. Quint, 84 – late of Salem. Died on October 23, 2019.

Devoted widower of Carole Quint. Father of Ilene Sacks and her late husband Bernard Sacks, Michael Quint and his wife Sheri, and Betsy Quint-Moran. Grandfather of Bryan Quint, David Quint, Camillo Moran, and Adriano Moran. Beloved friend of Kim Deambrose. Son of the late Isidore and Betty Quint.

Born on August 17, 1935, he grew up in Milton, graduated from what was then the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, and raised his family in Randolph and Marblehead.

Sidney was a committed pharmacist who cared deeply about each of his customers especially for the many years he owned and operated the historical landmark that was Bickford’s Pharmacy in Swampscott.

He was a dedicated member of the Masons, loved his bowling league and golf club friends, and going to Red Sox and Patriots games with his family. He really cherished his time with family and friends.

A graveside funeral service for Sidney was held on October 28 in Temple Sinai Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Danvers. Shiva will be held at 70 Weatherly Drive, Salem on Monday, October 28 through Wednesday, October 30 from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in loving memory of Sidney can be made to American Lung Association, or to Shriners Hospitals. The staff at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem had the honor of caring for Sidney and his family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.