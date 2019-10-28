Susan Arsenault, 71 – late of Saugus. Died on October 22, 2019.

Beloved wife of Joseph Arsenault. Loving daughter of the late Saul and Dorothy (Stoller) Steinberg. Dear sister of Ellen Fine and her husband Scott. Loving aunt of Rebecca Fine.

Private graveside services were held in Zviller Cemetery, Boston. Assisting the family with arrangements was the Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Boston Home, 2049 Dorchester Ave., Boston, MA 02124, or Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. (Torf)