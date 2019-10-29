Marci S. Tenovsky, 56 – late of Revere. Died on October 27, 2019.

Loving daughter of Cecile (Sirota) Tenovsky of Revere and the late Norman Tenovsky. Dear sister of the late Scott Tenovsky. Loving niece of Judy and Jerry Stein of Swampscott, and Eileen and Phil Albin of Texas. Cousin of Todd Stein of Swampscott, David Stein of Marblehead, Alex, Corey, Joshua, and Amanda of Marblehead, and Meryl, Michael, and David of Texas. Marci leaves behind an enormous amount of loving and devoted friends.

Funeral service will be held at Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Sunday, November 3 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sudilkov Cemetery, Everett. Shiva will be held following burial in Swampscott and Monday from her late residence in Revere. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marci’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Visit torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions.