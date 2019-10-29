Sandra “Sandy” Weiner, 69 – late of Peabody. Died on October 27, 2019.

Beloved sister of Rachelle Rosenbaum and her husband Michael of Swampscott, and Harold Weiner of Culver City, Calif. Cherished aunt of Joshua Rosenbaum and his wife Claire of Salem, and Adam Rosenbaum of Swampscott. Dear daughter of the late Alec and Rebecca (Gold) Weiner.

A funeral service for Sandy will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

Shiva will be held at the home of Rachelle and Michael Rosenbaum on Wednesday, October 30 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907.