Howard M. Feldstein – late of Winthrop. Died on November 3, 2019.

Loving son of the late Barnett and Edith Feldstein. Dear brother of Rochelle Adam and her husband Daniel and Michele Tsur and her husband Yitzhak.

Graveside services were held on November 4 at Zviller Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Contributions is his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. (Torf)