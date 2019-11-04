Estelle E. (Kliger) Dubin, 88, a 58-year resident of Peabody. Died on October 31, 2019.

A native of Chelsea, she was the devoted wife for 65 years to Murray Dubin. Beloved mother of Annette Dubin, Diane and her late husband Thomas Byron, Helene and her husband Scott Baum, and Brian and his wife Miya Dubin. Cherished grandmother of Cody, Matthew, Connor, Jaclyn, and Hailey. Great-grandmother of Noah.

Known for her sense of humor, loving personality, and ability to bake and host wonderful parties. Affectionately known as Grammy, her love of family was extraordinary. Estelle’s many friends benefited by her kind nature and generosity. Estelle will be missed by everyone she leaves behind.

Services will be held at the Chapel of Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive (off Route 114), Peabody on Wednesday, November 6 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. (Goldman)