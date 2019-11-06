Florence Pressman, of Lynn, passed away on November 5, 2019 after a long illness. She was 83 years old.

Florence was the loving daughter of the late Sam and Mary Pressman and the dear sister of the late Larry Pressman of Chelsea. Loving aunt of Lauren and Kurt Anderson and their daughters Kaitlin and Jennifer. Cousin of Risa and Joel Litman and their children Jonathan and Jordan. Florence is also survived by her dear friends Merle Bluestein, Brenda Collins, and many other friends whom she loved dearly.

A graduate from Chelsea High School and Simmons College, Florence continued on to become the Executive Director of Jewish Funeral Home Association. She was very proud of her family’s well-known deli in Chelsea. She loved to play bridge and volunteer in schools and at the food pantry.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Sunday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Chevra Mishna Cemetery, Lynn. Contributions in Florence’s memory may be made to the Diabetes Association, MA Office, 330 Congress St., 5th Fl, Boston, MA 02110, or Beverly Bootstraps Food Pantry, 35 Park St., Beverly, MA 01915. For an online guestbook and directions, visit torffuneralservice.com.