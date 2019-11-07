TV sports announcers have no trouble pronouncing the names of Boston sports figures like Olszewski or Benintendi or even Gostkowski. But the Red Sox have a new chief of baseball named Chaim Bloom.

The announcers pronounce Bloom: easily, but have trouble with “Chaim.” The hard “kof” sound of “Chaim” seems to be too much for them. They mangle the name with mispronunciations like “Kem,” “Clem,” or, sometimes, “Clam.”

A short Hebrew school lesson is in order to teach the correct pronunciation of “Chaim.” Perhaps then, sports fans will hear “Chaim” with a “kof.”

Herbert Belkin, Swampscott