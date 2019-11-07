Duties include:
• Maintaining all financial records
• Maintaining subscriber and donor lists
• Recording and analyzing all data
• Preparing monthly and reconciliation statements
Knowledge of QuickBooks, Microsoft Access and other business software is required. Bookkeeping, accounting experience, and a bachelor’s and/or master’s degree is also preferred. Work in a fast-paced, positive environment for a growing Jewish publication. Competitive salary includes benefits.
Email resume to: Steven Rosenberg, editor and publisher:
