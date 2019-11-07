Duties include:

• Maintaining all financial records

• Maintaining subscriber and donor lists

• Recording and analyzing all data

• Preparing monthly and reconciliation statements

Knowledge of QuickBooks, Microsoft Access and other business software is required. Bookkeeping, accounting experience, and a bachelor’s and/or master’s degree is also preferred. Work in a fast-paced, positive environment for a growing Jewish publication. Competitive salary includes benefits.

Email resume to: Steven Rosenberg, editor and publisher:

Rosenberg@jewishjournal.org