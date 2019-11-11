At Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill, preparation for students about to become b’nei mitzvah – when Jewish children assume the rights and obligations of Jewish adults – includes activities focusing on Torah, worship, and deeds of kindness. Angelina Joy Lucia, who attends J.G. Whittier Middle School and will become a bat mitzvah in November, has created a project to benefit young readers throughout greater Boston.

Since April, Angelina has collected over 1,200 books for children and youth ages newborn to 18, distributing them to Emmaus House, Boston area hospitals, Schools on Wheels, the Mass Migrant Program, her home’s Little Free Library, and her former teachers’ classroom libraries.

Anyone interested in donating to Angie’s Bat Mitzvah Book Project should bring new or barely used books to Temple Emanu-El at 514 Main Street in Haverhill. Angelina will be sure to get them in the hands of babies, toddlers, kids, and young adults who need good books; she’s looking to create a book oasis where there’s a book desert.