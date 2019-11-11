Swampscott’s Mark Gelfand, who has built numerous schools in Africa and Israel, traveled to Ethiopia this month to continue his efforts to promote STEM education.

In Ethiopia, he visited the African Union headquarters and met with 50 students from different regions of the country. In addition, he delivered to Addis Ababa Institute of Technology a Chemical Engineering training factory that he designed with Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio; this innovation will be huge, for high school and university education in Africa, to begin the wide-scale steps of sustainable harvesting of natural resources by Africans for Africans.