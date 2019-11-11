Discerning North Shore shoppers have long known the Gold Bug is the place to go for unique, stylish, and fine jewelry.

Now celebrating her 40th year in business, owner and Marblehead resident Suzanne Green takes the pulse from trade shows in New York, Las Vegas, and Europe – seeking the right mix of designs for savvy North Shore women. What makes the Gold Bug special? In addition to its well-presented selection and reasonable pricing, Suzanne has always been on the tasteful edge of new designs with diamonds, gold, and pearls.

While the majority of her clientele are women, Suzanne says “more and more men come in asking, ‘What would my wife like?’ We’re happy to work with their budget to choose the most beautiful and thoughtful gifts. I take pride in offering this kind of personalized service.”

For experience, great prices, and expert advice, when it comes to fine jewelry, one of the North Shore’s best resources is the Gold Bug at 43 Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead.