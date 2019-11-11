Libby Gans, 87 – late of Peabody, formerly of West Palm Beach, Fla. Died on November 7, 2019.

She grew up in Dorchester, graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School, and she also raised her three children. She had an extensive career in human resources with Jordan Marsh, University Hospital, and Digital Equipment Corporation. She was a dedicated member of Tifereth Israel Congregation in Peabody. She was also an active volunteer in her community. She loved to crochet and knit blankets for her family and was an avid reader. She cherished her time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

Beloved wife of the late Nathan Gans. Devoted mother of William Gans, Ronald Hunter and his wife Jodie, and the late Michael Gans. Cherished grandmother of Jaclyn Gans, Joshua Gans and his wife Jamie-Leigh, Jaidan Hunter, Aubree Hunter, Brandon Hunter, and CJ Hunter. Treasured great-grandmother of Grace and Charlie. The loving sister of Adele Schackelford and the late Merrill Barber. Dear daughter of the late Simpson and Matilda Barber and her special friend Ken Burton.

A graveside funeral service for Libby was held on November 11 at City of Boston Lodge Cemetery, 19 Washington St., Woburn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Libby’s memory to Avodah. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)