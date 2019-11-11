During the Jewish War Veterans 124th Annual National Convention in Richmond, Virginia, Colonel (Retired) Barry Lischinsky from JWV North Shore Post 220 of Peabody, was appointed National Chief of Staff of JWV USA.

JWV dates back to 1896, when a group of Jewish Civil War veterans organized the Hebrew War Veterans. Today, JWV USA is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. As a national organization, JWV represents a proud tradition of patriotism and service to America. JWV USA is known as the “Patriotic Voice of American Jewry.”