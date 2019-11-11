Boston’s DovBer Marchette will have his art on display next month at the Goodnow Library in Sudbury. A native of Boston, Marchette holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Massachusetts College of Art.

In 1979, he was Sudbury’s artist-in-residence. Also, Marchette’s work will be displayed in Pistoia, Italy in Dumo Square at the Palazzo Del Governo curated by Gabrilla Diddi and Fabrizzio Sorbi, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 17.

His more recent works include 3D assemblages of wood, paint and objects. In the past, his work has been shown at the Mass Art Alumni Juried Biennial Show, the Art Institute of Boston, the Duchamp Festival Invitational, the School of Museum of Fine Arts, the Boston University Gallery and the Fitchburg Museum of Art. He also received grants and awards from the Massachusetts Council on the Arts and Humanities, the town of Sudbury, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.