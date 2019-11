The Rashi School recently hosted a reception to welcome new Head of School Adam W. Fischer. With more than 150 members of the Rashi community in attendance, the group celebrated the start of the school year.

The evening brought three Rashi leaders together: Rabbi Richard “Rim” Meirowitz, who was the first head of school at Rashi; Adam W. Fischer, the new head of school; Rabbi Henry Zoob; founding Chair of the school.