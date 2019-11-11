James Rudolph, managing partner of Rudolph Friedmann LLP, a 20-lawyer Boston law firm, has been included in the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the Construction Law practice area. With this distinction, Rudolph ranks in the top five percent of private practice attorneys nationwide.

Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a rigorous peer-review survey comprising more than 8.2 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys. Best Lawyers is the only purely peer review guide to the legal profession and has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.” Rudolph is also rated “AV” by Martindale Hubbell, the highest rating available; has a 9.9 rating and a “top attorney” designation on AVVO, a rating tool that provides a snapshot assessment of a lawyer’s background; and has been named to the Massachusetts Super Lawyers list every year since 2004.

An experienced business attorney, in addition to construction law, Rudolph focuses his practice on complex business divorces and litigation; commercial transactions, including bank workouts, and matters involving creditors and debtors rights; real estate; and employment law. He also represents a number of clients in the restaurant and hospitality businesses. Rudolph has played a significant role in numerous industry, community and nonprofit organizations and is a long time иoard member of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). He served as Chairman of ABC’s Massachusetts Chapter in 2002 and in 2016 and has been the organization’s Legal Counsel since 2002.