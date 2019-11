On Kol Nidre, Temple Ner Tamid collected over 90 bags of food during their Project Isaiah Food Collection. The food was sorted and distributed to Jewish Family Service, Haven From Hunger and Danvers Food Pantry.

Volunteers included Janice Wyner, Anita Rudin, Mark Rudin, Elaine Rothstein, Herbert Rothstein, Elliot Wyner, Carol Willens, Judi Wise and Reule Leibert.