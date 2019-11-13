Leonard Hillman – late of Peabody, formerly of Revere and Delray Beach, Fla. Died on November 12, 2019.

Beloved husband of Marcia (Holzman) Hillman. Devoted father of Francine Cook and her late husband Howard Cook, and Anita Horowitz and her husband Rabbi Bernie Horowitz. Dear brother of the late Hyman Hillman and Sidney Hillman. Loving grandfather of Justin Cook and his wife Molly, Cara Kepnes and her husband Joshua, Lindsay Weiss and her husband Michael, and Cassie Bruner and her husband Jeffrey. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Ari, Avery, Brooklyn, Jael, Leah, Nya, Kayla, and Meyer.

Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea on Thursday, November 14 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, Everett. Memorial observance following the burial until 8 p.m. and Friday from 11-2 p.m. at the home of Lindsay and Michael Weiss; resuming on Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 4-8 p.m., at the home of Anita and Rabbi Bernie Horowitz. Minyan nightly at 6:30 p.m. Donations in Leonard’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook and directions.