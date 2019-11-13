Neal “Bagels” Bocian, 69, of Brooklyn, N.Y., resided in Chestnut Hill and Ipswich, succumbed to cancer surrounded by his family on November 11, 2019.

Husband of Lori Wolf. Father of Craig and Erica. Brother of Arthur. Uncle of Russel. Stepfather of Erik and Alex Wolf. Papa Neal to grandkids Julian, Zachary, Gabriela, and Natalie.

Advertising guru, business owner, avid golfer, member of The Ancient and Honorable Society, harmonica player, Words with Friends fanatic, trivia aficionado, law and order enthusiasts, was the fifth season of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, bagels the clown, performer at Boston Children’s Floating Hospital for the last 28 years, and handball champion of the world. Passionate man with a big heart who loved life and gave it his all.

Services were held at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton on November 13. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Neal’s memory may be made to the Floating Hospital for Children, Pediatric Cancer Center, 800 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111. (Brezniak-Rodman)